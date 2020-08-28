According to him, the club will consider offering the former AC Milan star a contract if he’s available and is also affordable.

“Sulley Muntari is a very good player and if he is available and affordable to Hearts of Oak, of course we will be interested,” Moore said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“But at the moment, if we were even talking to him, I would not tell you.”

Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore

Muntari recently revealed that he would love to retire at either Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak.

The 35-year-old is currently without a club, with his last taste of club football coming in 2019 when he was on the books of Spanish lower division side Albacete.

Muntari, who started his career with Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before moving abroad, says his doors are open to joining a local club.

Interacting with his fans on Instagram live, the midfielder revealed his love for Kotoko, but was quick to add that he isn’t ruling out a move to Hearts of Oak either.

“I love Kotoko. They tried signing me when l was a young player in Kumasi," the former Inter Milan star said.

“I would love to retire with them, but l would not rule out Hearts, RTU [Real Tamale United], King Faisal or Liberty Professionals.”