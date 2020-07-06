Over the weekend, it emerged that some students of the school showed symptoms of COVID-19 and were isolated in the school’s sickbay.

After testing 11 students for COVID-19, it turned out that six of them had contracted the virus.

As of this morning (Monday, July 6, 2020) many parents have stormed the school to withdraw their wards.

Videos that have popped up online show some of the parents standing at the entrance of the school, amid heavy security presence.

Another video depicted chaotic scenes on campus, as some of the students were heard chanting “we want to go home!”

This comes just over a week after government permitted the reopening of schools amid the COVUD-19 pandemic.

Watch the video below: