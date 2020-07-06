This comes just over a week after government permitted the reopening of schools amid the pandemic.

According to a report by Citi News, some students of the school showed symptoms of COVID-19 and were isolated in the school’s sickbay on Monday, June 29, 2020.

After testing 11 students for COVID-19, it turned out that six of them had contracted the virus.

Those who tested positive for COVID-19 have since been sent to the Ga East Municipal Hospital for treatment.

However, latest reports suggest some parents have taken steps to withdraw their wards from the school over the COVID-19 fears.

Joy News reports that one parent said her ward was asthmatic and could not risk having her catching the virus.

Other parents are also said to have trooped to the school to take their kids home after reports of the infections went viral.