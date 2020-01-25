The dispute is said to have resulted in firing of gunshots and burning of houses.

Reports say at least three people have sustained gunshot wounds while children and women are said to be fleeing the town.

According to Accra-based Citi FM that first reported the story, there are two chiefs in Kpatinga area, one enskinned by the then Bolin Lana and the other enskinned by the then Kampakoya Naa representing the then Abudu and Andani factions respectively.

According to the report, the death of the Bolin Lana Chief led the installation of his regent and whereas some factions pay homage to the newly installed Chief, the other factions are of the view that he is not the legitimate Chief hence, the clashes.

Meanwhile, a team of police and military personnel have been deployed to the area to maintain calm.