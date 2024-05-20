Here are 5 times Ghanaian public officials have been involved in fatal accidents

These fatal accidents have had profound impacts on the country's governance and have spurred widespread calls for improved safety measures.

This article lists five notable instances where Ghanaian public officials have been involved in fatal accidents.

1 . Akufo-Addo’s convoy accident at Bunso: One person died and others were seriously injured after President Akufo-Addo’s convoy, returning from the funeral of the late Ejisu MP John Kumah, was involved in an accident at Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region.

Reports suggest a KIA truck crossed the speeding convoy, resulting in the accident on Sunday, May 19.

President Akufo-Addo was not in the convoy when the incident occurred.

Further reports said two military officers attached to the Presidency, who were injured, have been flown to Accra for further treatment.

The Presidency in a statement released on May 19 confirmed the incident and the identity of the driver who died.

2 . Samira Bawumia’s convoy accident: The convoy of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, was involved in a serious road accident at Ohene-Nkwanta near Nobewam, off the Kumasi-Accra highway in January.

Tragically, one of her bodyguards, known as Fuseini travelling in one of the convoy vehicles, died on the spot. The incident occurred when a commercial vehicle collided with one of the vehicles in the Second Lady’s convoy as they were returning from Bonwire in the Ashanti region.

A statement by the Ghana National Fire Service stated that the rescue team, led by STNO II Odjer Jonathan, arrived at the crash scene to find a collision involving a Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21), Toyota Land Cruiser (VR-2105-15), Mercedes Benz C180 (NR-1977-18), and a Benz Sprinter (GE-7256-14). Of the 8 victims, 4 had already been rescued by the public and taken to the hospital.

The Mercedes Benz Sprinter and Benz C180 suffered significant damage to their engine compartments and windshields, while the rear of the Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21) was partially damaged, along with the Toyota Land Cruiser (VR- 2105-15).

3 . Mahama’s convoy accident at Assin North: A supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who was traveling with former President John Mahama on his campaign at Assin North constituency in the Central Region has died in a road accident in June, 2023.

In a tweet, Mr Mahama commiserated with the family of the deceased. He further suspended his campaign for two hours to visit persons injured.

“I’ve had to suspend my campaign in Assin North for about 2hrs to visit injured sympathizers who were involved in an accident after our engagement at Dansame. Unfortunately, we lost one of our comrades who enthusiastically joined others in the programme. Our condolences to her family,” his tweet read.

4 . Nanton MP accident: Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferi, was involved in a car accident in April 2023, just hours before a crucial vote on the government's revenue bills.

Despite the setback, the MP, who belongs to the Majority Caucus, was able to make it to Parliament via ambulance and report to the House leadership before being rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

5 . Juaboso MP accident: The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso Constituency in the Western North Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a near fatal accident on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

The MP who is also the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee was returning from a funeral in his constituency when his official vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming Kumasi-Sefwi Wiawso bound Sprinter bus on the outskirts of Atwima Mponua township.

The front tyre of the MP’s vehicle on the passenger side burst when his driver attempted to overtake a vehicle ahead of him.

The vehicle ran into the lane of the oncoming bus, colliding with it.