Mumuni Fuseini was laid to rest on Sunday, January 14, following Islamic customs
Mumuni Fuseini, bodyguard of Samira Bawumia who died buried
Mumuni Fuseini, the bodyguard of Second Lady Samira Bawumia, tragically lost his life in an accident involving a vehicle from Second Lady Mrs. Bawumia's convoy on Saturday after they were returning from Bonwire in the Ashanti Region.
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed his condolences on Facebook, stating, "Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajioon. It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of Mumuni Fuseini, a staff in my office."
The burial took place as friends, family, and colleagues came together to bid farewell to Mumuni Fuseini, honoring him by Islamic traditions.
“He died yesterday from an accident involving a vehicle in the Convoy of the Second Lady, Hajia Samira. Fuseini was a hardworking member of the Closed Protection Unit.
“He has since been buried according to Islamic traditions. My condolences to his family and friends. May Allah forgive Fuseini's shortcomings and grant him Jannah.”
