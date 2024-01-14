Mumuni Fuseini, bodyguard of Samira Bawumia who died buried

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed his condolences on Facebook, stating, "Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajioon. It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of Mumuni Fuseini, a staff in my office."

The burial took place as friends, family, and colleagues came together to bid farewell to Mumuni Fuseini, honoring him by Islamic traditions.

“He died yesterday from an accident involving a vehicle in the Convoy of the Second Lady, Hajia Samira. Fuseini was a hardworking member of the Closed Protection Unit.

