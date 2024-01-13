ADVERTISEMENT
Samira Bawumia involved in tragic road accident, one fatality confirmed

Gideon Nicholas Day

Wife of the vice-president, Samira Bawumia has been reportedly involved in a fatal road accident.

Samira Bawumia

According to exclusive information obtained by Accra-based Asaase Radio, the accident has led to one confirmed fatality.

Despite the gravity of the incident, the second lady is reported to be in good health, having fortunately escaped any serious injuries.

Image from Asaase Radio Instagram page Pulse Ghana

Sources say, a commercial vehicle crashed into the second lady's convoy while driving back from Bonwire in the Ashanti Region.

One of the bodyguards of the second lady has reportedly passed on.

Pulse.com.gh will keep you updated on further information regarding the accident.

Samira Bawumia and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have been together for more than ten years and are proud parents of four kids.

