Here are 5 top appointees Akufo-Addo has sacked in 2024

This massive clearout has also affected some state institutions as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacked some of its heads.

We, at Pulse Ghana, chronicled 5 of these firings of appointees considered as marquee in this current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Ken Ofori-Atta: Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the dismissal of minister Ken Ofori-Atta and others in what is expected to be his last ministerial reshuffle before the nation’s crucial December election.

The decision came amid mounting pressure on Ofori-Atta, whose tenure has been marred by economic challenges and public outcry.

Ofori-Atta has been appointed senior presidential advisor on finance and special envoy on international investment and the capital markets, according to Jubilee House sources.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his “sincere appreciation” to Ofori-Atta and the others for their “commitment, competence, dedication and hard work in office,” a statement issued by the Office of the President said on 14 February.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu: Former Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has been relieved of his duty by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on February 14, 2024.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, was appointed minister-designate to replace Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta: The former Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, was also axed following a recent ministerial reshuffle by President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Minister was replaced by the Member of Parliament for Bantama and Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye with the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, reassigned to the Works and Housing Ministry.

Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah: President Akufo-Addo dismissed Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah from his role as the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) with immediate effect as of Wednesday, March 27.

Additionally, the President dissolved the board of the GRA without providing a specific reason. Pressure for Dr. Ammishaddai's removal has been mounting, with several groups contending that he has exceeded the legal age limit for public officers to remain in office.

In December 2023, the Concerned Citizens of Ghana threatened protests over Dr Ammishaddai's continued tenure, as well as that of his deputy, Ms Julie Essiam.

Furthermore, the Minority in Parliament, led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam George, has also demanded his dismissal.

Mr. George labelled Rev. Ammishaddai as persona non grata due to his extended tenure beyond the mandated 60 years, suggesting that he lacked a valid contract with the state.

John Ofori-Tenkorang: The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), John Ofori-Tenkorang has been sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He has up to April 15, 2024 to handover to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo and proceed to collect any terminal benefits he may be entitled to.

A letter dated April 8, 2024, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante and addressed to John Ofori-Tenkorang

It read: "Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 1st July, 2019, issued by the Public Services Commission."

"In accordance with paragraph 8 of the said appointment letter, I regret to inform you that the President has terminated your appointment effective 15th April, 2024 with three (3) months salary in lieu of notice.

"You are directed to hand over your office to Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo and proceed to collect any terminal benefits you may be entitled to.