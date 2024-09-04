Here are all the chiefs Otumfuo has destooled over galamsey so far

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been particularly vocal about his stance against this menace and has taken decisive actions to protect the environment and uphold the sanctity of chieftaincy.

One of his most significant actions has been the destoolment of chiefs who have been implicated in or have failed to curb illegal mining activities in their jurisdictions.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's actions in destooling these chiefs demonstrate his unwavering commitment to protecting the environment and ensuring that traditional authorities uphold their responsibilities.

Here are 5 notable instances where Otumfuo Osei Tutu II took the bold step to destool chiefs over their involvement in or negligence toward galamsey activities:

Bekwai-Abodomhene Nana Saforo Koto

On Thursday, August 9, 2023, Osei Tutu II also destooled Nana Saforo Koto, the Chief of Bekwai-Abodom.

The destoolment is a result of Nana Saforo Koto's inability to defend himself against nearly 20 charges presented by concerned residents within his community.

The charges against him predominantly revolved around the alleged unrestricted sale of land to illegal miners, a practice fueling the destructive illegal small-scale mining alias 'galamsey' operations that have wreaked havoc on local water bodies.

Moreover, he stands accused of neglecting his community duties for an extended period of 7 years, resulting in the abandonment of critical traditional rites and rituals within the stool house, along with other customary activities.

Subordinates operating under his authority have taken issue with Nana Saforo Koto's blatant disregard for essential traditional practices associated with his position.

Asantehene destools Aduamoa chief

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destooled the Chief of Aduamoa in the Ashanti Region due to his involvement in unauthorised multiple land sales and various acts of misconduct.

This latest move by the Asantehene follows closely on the heels of another recent destoolment – that of the Chief of Bekwai Abodom – who was accused of engaging in illegal mining activities within his jurisdiction.

The Asantehene’s decision to destool the Chief of Aduamoa is rooted in a history of persistent engagement in inappropriate behaviour, despite having been cautioned on numerous occasions.

The chief's actions have apparently continued to undermine the values and responsibilities associated with his position, prompting this firm response from the Asantehene.

Sabronum Gyaasehene, Akyeamhene, and Baamuhene destooled

To combat the ongoing illegal mining activities commonly known as 'galamsey', Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, destooled three prominent chiefs: the Sabronum Gyaasehene, the Akyeamhene, and the Baamuhene.

The decision, which underscores the Asantehene's commitment to preserving the environment and upholding traditional authority, was announced following a thorough investigation into the chiefs' involvement in galamsey.

For the Sabronum Gyaasehene, the Akyeamhene, and the Baamuhene, this means they have been stripped of their titles, responsibilities, and the respect accorded to them as leaders within their communities.