Here are photos of Prince Charles at Otumfuo's palace

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received Prince Charles, heir to the UK throne, at the Manhya Palace.

The two monarchs expressed joy that both the Buckingham Palace and Manhyia Palace have become friends, and have been at peace for many years now, after the numerous pre-colonial wars.

Greeting the British Monarch with a mammoth durbar of chiefs and people of Asanteman during the Akwasidae festival, which also saw the Asantehene sitting in state, Otumfuo appealed to the United Kingdom (UK) to actively play roles to help reenergize Ghana’s economy.

According to him, business and other opportunities abound in Ghana, stressing the need for UK investors to troop into the country and do business.

He said "There are opportunities in Ghana and there is also the need for proper collaboration between the UK and Ghana to harness these opportunities.

"I am therefore inviting UK investors, to as a matter of urgency, rush to the country and do business to help transform the economy and create wealth".

The Asantehene was speaking when the heir to the UK throne, Prince Charles, paid a visit to him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, yesterday.

Otumfuo said Ghana is presently faced with a lot of challenges which included poverty, illiteracy and diseases, and entreated the UK to assist Ghana in solving the challenges.

On his part, Prince Charles highlighted on the important roles that the Asante Kingdom continues to play in Ghana’s transformational processes, and stressed on the need for Ghana and the UK to partner together so that the two countries can work together in their mutual interest.

Prince Charles recounted how he was welcomed to the Manhyia Palace in 1977 with a colourful durbar, saying he was always eager to return to Manhyia.

He said he was particularly thrilled about the colourful Asante culture that was exhibited yesterday to welcome him and his wife, Camilla, to the palace.

As a way of showing his appreciation, the Prince said 'Medaase', a Twi word which literally means "Thank you", attracting wild applause from the gathering.

The Asantehene and Prince Charles later exchanged special traditional gifts.

Prince Charles first visited Ghana in March 1977 to attend the Golden Jubilee of Achimota School, formerly ‘The Prince of Wales College,’ and a durbar in his honour in Kumasi by His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Opoku Ware II.