Heir to the British throne: Why is Prince Charles in Ghana?

The heir apparent to the British throne and his wife will stay in Ghana for 4 days (November 2-6).

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall Prince Charles on Friday arrived in Accra.

The heir apparent to the British throne and his wife will stay in Ghana for 4 days (November 2-6).

READ MORE: Photos: Prince Charles, Camilla arrive in Ghana

His presence is part of a nine-day tour of West Africa, specifically, The Gambia, Nigeria and Ghana, all former colonies of Britian.

Prince Charles first visited Ghana in March 1977 to attend the Golden Jubilee of Achimota School, formerly ‘The Prince of Wales College,’ and a durbar in his honour in Kumasi by His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Opoku Ware II.

Why is he in Ghana again?

The tour is to deepen the British Monarch’s historical ties with its former colonies, including Ghana.

The Prince, according to a statement from Clarence House, which is the official residence of the Prince of Wales, noted that “The Prince will also attend a meeting with Ghanaian and International business leaders to discuss sustainable practices in Ghana’s cocoa industry and key environmental issues.

His Royal Highness will visit the Christiansborg Castle, once a Danish and then British, slave fort, which was until a few years ago the seat of Ghana’s Government after independence, to discuss the future restoration and reuse of the area, as part of a major redevelopment of Accra’s waterfront, conceived by the Ghanaian Government with the architect Sir David Adjaye.

He will visit Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia palace and later attend a traditional durbar or procession at the palace with the Ashantehene and local chiefs.

The Duchess, who is President of the Women of the World Festival, will also attend an event for Ghanaian women in leadership positions.

READ MORE: Prince Charles arrives in Ghana today

Their Royal Highnesses will take part in a commemorative event to acknowledge the sacrifices made by Ghanaian soldiers during the First and Second World Wars, and in more recent times during international peacekeeping missions.

