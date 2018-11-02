Pulse.com.gh logo
Prince Charles arrives in Ghana today

Prince Charles and his wife will be welcomed at the Jubilee House by President Akufo-Addo and the first lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The heir apparent of the British monarchy, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, will arrive in Ghana today on an official 4-day visit.

The visit which is aimed at strengthening ties between Ghana and the United Kingdom will see the Prince holding discussions with high level government officials.

The Presidency will hold a State Banquet in honour of the royal family. The State Banquet will be attended by senior dignitaries, a number of British Ghanaians, as well as prominent figures from business, arts, culture, and media.

The celebration will also be used to mark Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday, ahead of the official celebrations in the UK on November 14.

His Royal Highness will visit the Christiansborg Castle, once a Danish and then British, slave fort, which was until a few years ago the seat of Ghana’s Government after independence, to discuss the future restoration and reuse of the area, as part of a major redevelopment of Accra’s waterfront, conceived by the Ghanaian Government with the architect Sir David Adjaye.

Their Royal Highnesses will also visit Kumasi to meet His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace. The Prince and The Duchess will then attend a traditional durbar or procession at the palace with the Asantehene and local chiefs.

“The visit will celebrate our shared values and culture, and highlight the significant ties between the people of the UK and Ghana, alongside Ghanaians and members of the Diaspora – on both sides – who embody this contemporary, dynamic partnership,” the British High Commission has said.

