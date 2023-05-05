Here are the 10 richest women in Ghana

Ghana has a market-based economy with relatively few policy barriers to trade and investment in comparison with other countries in the African region, and the country is endowed with natural resources.

Ghana's economy was strengthened by a quarter-century of relatively sound management, a competitive business environment, and sustained reductions in poverty levels and these have increased the number of businesses in the country.

The list of the top ten richest women in Ghana demonstrates this.

While men usually are the party to dominate when speaking of riches in countries around the world, women in Ghana are not doing so badly themselves.

Pulse.com.gh lists the 10 richest women in Ghana you need to know.

Patricia Poku-Diaby

She is the richest woman in Ghana 2020 with a net worth of $ 720 million.

Patricia Poku-Diaby was involved in her family’s business (trading and transportation) before she set up the Plot Enterprise Group in Ivory Coast, which was a precursor to the Ghanaian company.

Plot Enterprise Ghana is a wholly Ghanaian owned cocoa processing company.

The group has market presence in Asia and West Africa and comprises;

Plot Commodities (registered with the Dubai Metal and Commodities Centre in Dubai), Plot Enterprise in Ivory Coast, and Plot Enterprise Ghana.

Plot Commodities deals in cotton and cocoa and is registered with the Cocoa Merchants Association of America. Plot Enterprise in Ivory Coast is engaged in the trading of cocoa, cashew nut, and wood products.

Plot Enterprise Ghana has a plant that has an annual initial bean input capacity of 32,000 metric tonnes.

The implementation of the project began in 2006 with trial runs starting in November 2009. The plant was fully commissioned in January 2010.

Theresa Oppong-Beeko

Theresa Oppong Beeko, founder and chief executive officer of Manet Incorporated has overcome the challenges of being in a notoriously tricky industry and the inevitable gender barriers of being a woman in a still male-dominated industry to blaze on an entrepreneurial trail that has proved hard to follow.

Through extensive local knowledge and understanding of Ghana’s market’s needs and staying sensitive to the demands of the Ghanaian population,

this amazing woman has been at the forefront of real estate development and the hospitality industry in Ghana for well over a decade, after raising the bar with regards to the standards the industry has adhered to.

Kate Quartey Papafio

She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reroy Cables Limited one of the leading manufacturers of electrical cables in Ghana.

Reroy manufactures electrical and telecom cables and conductors predominantly for the international market but has a significant domestic presence as well.

The company which now has a workforce of over 100 started operations in 2003 and exports mostly to countries in the ECOWAS sub-region.

Gifty Lamptey

Gifty Lamptey, widow of the late David Lamptey, is making a name for herself as an entrepreneur and social influencer.

She is the CEO of SIDALCO Fertilizers Limited and founder and chair of Ladies of the Cross International Ministries; an organization that focuses on philanthropy.

The Ladies of the Cross International Ministries assisted in roofing a Mini Hospital at Ashan.

She won the Top Superwoman Award in Ghana for her tremendous impact in society in diverse ways.

Grace Amey-Obeng

Grace is the founder and Chief Executive officer of Forever Clear Group of companies.

In November 2017, she stood for and was elected executive member and held the position of National Treasurer of the Association of Ghana Industries,

Ghanaian non-governmental organisation made up of voluntary business associations of more than 1200 members drawn from small, medium, and large scale enterprises.

Patricia Obo-Nai

Patricia Obo-Nai is a Ghanaian female engineer, the first national female to become Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana.

She is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, (GHIE) and Vodafone's executive committee.

Patricia Obo-Nai commenced her new role with 22 years of experience in Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications.

Before her appointment at Vodafone, she worked with Millicom Ghana Limited, operators of Tigo for 14 years.

She joined Vodafone in 2011 and worked as a Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Executive Committee.

She was promoted to the Director of Fixed Business and Customer Operations before she was appointed as CEO in 2019.

Her estimated net worth is $85 million.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe

Joana Gyan also obtained a gold buyer's license, a license to export gold to other countries, she is an investor in other businesses, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, and a business executive.

She is the CEO and founder of Golden Empire Legacy Limited, a legally licensed gold dealership in Ghana.

Joana Gyan has a net worth of over $70 million.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah is a Canadian-born Ghanaian actress and the overall richest female actor today.

For her work as an actress, she has received several awards and nominations, including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.

She is popular in Ghallywood and Nollywood movie industries, Jackie has acted in close to 100 movies.

Jackie Appiah has a current net worth of $5 million.

Nana Ama McBrown

Felicity Ama Agyemang also known as Nana Ama McBrown, is a Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and songwriter.

She rose to prominence for her role in the television series Tentacles. Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie "Asoreba" and "Kumasi Yonko".

She was the host of the television cooking show McBrown Kitchen and entertainment talk show United Showbiz on UTV until March 2023 when she moved to Media General.

Her estimated net worth is $2 million.

Beatrice Agyemang Abbey

Beatrice Agyemang Abbey is a well-known figure in Ghana, and her clout has helped her earn considerable wealth. She is a journalist, television personality, and presenter.

She began her career in 2000, writing about and debating Ghana’s unsolved problems. She progressed from anchor to producer to TV channel owner.

Some of her prominent awards are the Ghana Women of the Year Honours and Glitz Africa Ghana Women of the Year Honours. Her net worth is evident in her rating as one of the richest women in Ghana and rated at $480,000.