Here are the most expensive international schools in Ghana

5 . Ghana International School (GIS): As one of the oldest international schools in Ghana, GIS uses the British curriculum to instruct its students. The school has three departments; nursery, primary and secondary. Each student pays about $2,027 to $3,045 tuition fees.

6 . Galaxy International School: This school also uses the British curriculum as its syllabus of instruction. It has a nursery, primary and secondary department. Students here pay GH¢ 26,000 each for tuition.

7 . Liberty American School: This school is located in Abelemkpe. The school operates on the American curriculum. Each student pays approximately GH¢30,000 for tuition.