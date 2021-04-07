Here are the most expensive international schools in Ghana

This phenomenon resonates in the Ghanaian society as schools that are deemed to be the best comes with huge financial burdens.
For many people across the world, the standard of education in schools and colleges are measured by costs and standards.
In Ghana now, a good school is measured by its tuition fees, facilities and the curriculum it uses.
The majority of good Ghanaian schools are only for the high-income earners, and they mostly follow an international curriculum.
We took a look at some of these 'good' schools are how expensive they are to the average Ghanaian.
1 . Lincoln Community School: This Abelenkpe based school is arguably the most expensive school in Ghana. It is estimated that students pay in the range of $15,084 to $26,276 per year.
2 . American International School: The school is located in East Legon. They use the American curriculum and pay approximately GH¢40,000 for tuition.
3 . SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College: The Tema based school has each student paying about GH¢39,000 to 78,000 for tuition per term. They also use the British curriculum.
4 . Al-Rayaan International School: The school has a nursery, primary, and secondary level. They use Islamic, British and Cambridge curriculums. The tuition fee is about $6,750 to $8,750 per term.
5 . Ghana International School (GIS): As one of the oldest international schools in Ghana, GIS uses the British curriculum to instruct its students. The school has three departments; nursery, primary and secondary. Each student pays about $2,027 to $3,045 tuition fees.
6 . Galaxy International School: This school also uses the British curriculum as its syllabus of instruction. It has a nursery, primary and secondary department. Students here pay GH¢ 26,000 each for tuition.
7 . Liberty American School: This school is located in Abelemkpe. The school operates on the American curriculum. Each student pays approximately GH¢30,000 for tuition.
8 . Ecole Francaise: The school is located in East Legon. It uses the French curriculum and each student pays 4,900 Euros and 8,000 Euros for tuition.
