From Ghana International School, Al-Rayan International School, Lincoln Community School to Soul Clinic, the options for good schools in Ghana have never been limited.

However, when it comes to the most expensive school in Ghana, Lincoln Community School (LCS) stands out with its unique package.

LCS, a school that has the vision to be the most exciting learning environment in Africa, where learning is challenging and joyful, designed by students and teachers together describes its identity and beginnings on its website as follows:

Grade structure at Lincoln Community School

“In 1968, six American families joined together to create Lincoln Community School. Some 50 years later, Lincoln Community School is an International Baccalaureate World School offering the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma Programs through the lens of U.S. curricular standards and is recognized as a leading international school in Africa.

“In keeping with our ethos as an American-style international school, LCS offers a rich extracurricular program that embraces appreciation for and participation in the arts, personal fitness and a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle. LCS students frequently stay beyond the regular school day to enjoy our after-school activity programs, programs that not only bring us together but make sure that we keep “community” in the middle of Lincoln School.”

The school has grade placement from Pre-Kindergarten through to Grade 12 with the respective recommenders years of students.

On registration and fees for students, here is the breakdown.

A registration fee which is non-refundable and non-transferable has to be paid by new students. The registration fee for Pre-Kindergarten is USD 1,500 (GHc 8,750) while Kindergarten to Grade 12 is USD 6,500 (GHc 37,900).

On annual tuition fees, below gives an overview.

Pre-Kindergarten - USD 15, 084 (GHc 87,950)

Kindergarten - USD 21,537 (GHc 125,570)

Grades 1-5 - USD 22, 202 (GHc 129,450)

Grades 6-8 - 23,691 (GHc 138,100)

Grades 9 & 10 - 25,101 (GHc 146,350)

Grades 11 & 12 - 26, 276 (GHc 153,200)

All students are billed a maintenance fee of USD 2000 (GHc 11,660) per annum with a reservation fee of USD 500 (GHc2,900) for all returning students which are credited against tuition fees.

The school provides all elementary school supplies including tissues to notebooks, pencils and rulers.

Check out photos of the school.

Lincoln Community School

*All Cedi conversions are approximations.