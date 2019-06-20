In sub-Saharan Africa, Mauritius holds the top spot for the most peaceful country, and placed 24th in the overall rankings worldwide.

Ghana was ranked fourth after Mauritius, Malawi and Botswana respectively in the most peaceful country in Africa and placed 44th in the world.

South Africa was ranked 32nd out of 44 African countries, and 127th in the global rankings.

Results in sub-Saharan Africa were mixed last year across both indicators and countries.

Twenty-seven of the region's 44 countries deteriorated in peacefulness, leading to a weakening of all three domains of the index, while 12 of the region's 23 indicators improved and eight deteriorated.

The region's five largest country improvements were in Rwanda, The Gambia, Djibouti, Swatini and Somalia. An improvement in internal conflicts fought boosted Somalia by one place in the 2019 GPI to rank 158, lifting it out of the five least peaceful countries in the world.

The five worst deteriorations occurred in Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Togo, Sierra Leone and Namibia.

In the Middle East and North Africa region, South Sudan is ranked third from the bottom.

The peace report is compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace based in Sydney, Australia, and the rankings are determined based on how a country fares in three categories: societal safety and security; ongoing domestic conflict and international conflict, as well as its degree of militarisation.

Here the countries in the 2019 Global Peace Index

1. Iceland

2. New Zealand

3. Portugal

4. Austria

5. Denmark

6. Canada

7. Singapore

8. Slovenia

9. Japan

10. Czech Republic

11. Switzerland

12. Ireland

13. Australia

14. Finland

15. Bhutan

16. Malaysia

17. Netherlands

18. Belgium

18. Sweden

20. Norway

21. Hungary

22. Germany

23. Slovakia

24. Mauritius

25. Romania

26. Bulgaria

27. Chile

28. Croatia

29. Poland

30. Botswana

31. Qatar

32. Spain

33. Costa Rica

34. Uruguay

35. Latvia

36. Taiwan

37. Estonia

38. Lithuania

39. Italy

40. Malawi

41. Indonesia

42. Mongolia

43. Kuwait

44. Ghana

45. United Kingdom

45. Laos

47. Panama

48. Timor-Leste

48. Zambia

50. Serbia

51. Albania

52. Sierra Leone

53. United Arab Emirates

54. Tanzania

55. South Korea

55. Madagascar

57. Vietnam

58. Senegal

59. Liberia

60. France

60. Namibia

62. The Gambia

63. Cyprus

64. Kazakhstan

65. Greece

65. North Macedonia

67. Montenegro

68. Moldova

69. Oman

70. Equatorial Guinea

71. Ecuador

72. Benin

72. Sri Lanka

72. Eswatini

75. Argentina

76. Nepal

77. Angola

77. Jordan

79. Rwanda

80. Peru

81. Bosnia and Herzegovina

82. Tunisia

83. Jamaica

84. Dominican Republic

85. Bolivia

86. Kosovo

87. Haiti

88. Paraguay

89. Cambodia

90. Morocco

91. Cuba

92. Guyana

93. Trinidad and Tobago

94. Mozambique

95. Kyrgyz Republic

96. Gabon

97. Belarus

98. Papua New Guinea

99. Georgia

100. Guinea

101. Bangladesh

102. Uzbekistan

103. Lesotho

104. Burkina Faso

105. Tajikistan

105. Uganda

107. Cote d’ Ivoire

108. Togo

109. Djibouti

110. China

111. Algeria

112. Guinea-Bissau

113. El Salvador

114. Guatemala

115. Turkmenistan

116. Brazil

117. Thailand

118. Armenia

119. Kenya

120. Nicaragua

121. Republic of the Congo

122. Mauritania

123. Honduras

124. Bahrain

125. Myanmar

126. Niger

127. South Africa

128. United States of America

129. Saudi Arabia

130. Azerbaijan

131. Ethiopia

132. Zimbabwe

133. Eritrea

134. Philippines

135. Burundi

136. Egypt

137. Chad

138. Cameroon

139. Iran

140. Mexico

141. India

142. Palestine

143. Colombia

144. Venezuela

145. Mali

146. Israel

147. Lebanon

148. Nigeria

149. North Korea

150. Ukraine

151. Sudan

152. Turkey

153. Pakistan

154. Russia

155. Democratic Republic of the Congo

156. Libya

157. Central African Republic

158. Somalia

159. Iraq

160. Yemen

161. South Sudan

162. Syria

163. Afghanistan

Here's the full report by the Global Peace Index