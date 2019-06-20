In sub-Saharan Africa, Mauritius holds the top spot for the most peaceful country, and placed 24th in the overall rankings worldwide.
Ghana was ranked fourth after Mauritius, Malawi and Botswana respectively in the most peaceful country in Africa and placed 44th in the world.
South Africa was ranked 32nd out of 44 African countries, and 127th in the global rankings.
Results in sub-Saharan Africa were mixed last year across both indicators and countries.
Twenty-seven of the region's 44 countries deteriorated in peacefulness, leading to a weakening of all three domains of the index, while 12 of the region's 23 indicators improved and eight deteriorated.
The region's five largest country improvements were in Rwanda, The Gambia, Djibouti, Swatini and Somalia. An improvement in internal conflicts fought boosted Somalia by one place in the 2019 GPI to rank 158, lifting it out of the five least peaceful countries in the world.
The five worst deteriorations occurred in Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Togo, Sierra Leone and Namibia.
In the Middle East and North Africa region, South Sudan is ranked third from the bottom.
The peace report is compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace based in Sydney, Australia, and the rankings are determined based on how a country fares in three categories: societal safety and security; ongoing domestic conflict and international conflict, as well as its degree of militarisation.
Here the countries in the 2019 Global Peace Index
1. Iceland
2. New Zealand
3. Portugal
4. Austria
5. Denmark
6. Canada
7. Singapore
8. Slovenia
9. Japan
10. Czech Republic
11. Switzerland
12. Ireland
13. Australia
14. Finland
15. Bhutan
16. Malaysia
17. Netherlands
18. Belgium
18. Sweden
20. Norway
21. Hungary
22. Germany
23. Slovakia
24. Mauritius
25. Romania
26. Bulgaria
27. Chile
28. Croatia
29. Poland
30. Botswana
31. Qatar
32. Spain
33. Costa Rica
34. Uruguay
35. Latvia
36. Taiwan
37. Estonia
38. Lithuania
39. Italy
40. Malawi
41. Indonesia
42. Mongolia
43. Kuwait
44. Ghana
45. United Kingdom
45. Laos
47. Panama
48. Timor-Leste
48. Zambia
50. Serbia
51. Albania
52. Sierra Leone
53. United Arab Emirates
54. Tanzania
55. South Korea
55. Madagascar
57. Vietnam
58. Senegal
59. Liberia
60. France
60. Namibia
62. The Gambia
63. Cyprus
64. Kazakhstan
65. Greece
65. North Macedonia
67. Montenegro
68. Moldova
69. Oman
70. Equatorial Guinea
71. Ecuador
72. Benin
72. Sri Lanka
72. Eswatini
75. Argentina
76. Nepal
77. Angola
77. Jordan
79. Rwanda
80. Peru
81. Bosnia and Herzegovina
82. Tunisia
83. Jamaica
84. Dominican Republic
85. Bolivia
86. Kosovo
87. Haiti
88. Paraguay
89. Cambodia
90. Morocco
91. Cuba
92. Guyana
93. Trinidad and Tobago
94. Mozambique
95. Kyrgyz Republic
96. Gabon
97. Belarus
98. Papua New Guinea
99. Georgia
100. Guinea
101. Bangladesh
102. Uzbekistan
103. Lesotho
104. Burkina Faso
105. Tajikistan
105. Uganda
107. Cote d’ Ivoire
108. Togo
109. Djibouti
110. China
111. Algeria
112. Guinea-Bissau
113. El Salvador
114. Guatemala
115. Turkmenistan
116. Brazil
117. Thailand
118. Armenia
119. Kenya
120. Nicaragua
121. Republic of the Congo
122. Mauritania
123. Honduras
124. Bahrain
125. Myanmar
126. Niger
127. South Africa
128. United States of America
129. Saudi Arabia
130. Azerbaijan
131. Ethiopia
132. Zimbabwe
133. Eritrea
134. Philippines
135. Burundi
136. Egypt
137. Chad
138. Cameroon
139. Iran
140. Mexico
141. India
142. Palestine
143. Colombia
144. Venezuela
145. Mali
146. Israel
147. Lebanon
148. Nigeria
149. North Korea
150. Ukraine
151. Sudan
152. Turkey
153. Pakistan
154. Russia
155. Democratic Republic of the Congo
156. Libya
157. Central African Republic
158. Somalia
159. Iraq
160. Yemen
161. South Sudan
162. Syria
163. Afghanistan
Here's the full report by the Global Peace Index