ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Here are the prices of the affordable housing project at Pokuase

Emmanuel Tornyi

The government has initiated a revised National Affordable Housing Programme dubbed: 'My Home My Peace', which adopts a pragmatic approach to address the affordability gap and improve access to housing for Ghanaians.

Affordable Housing
Affordable Housing

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, cut the sod for the commencement of an 8,000 housing units project on a 203-acre land at Pokuase.

Recommended articles

The project will be in two phases; the first phase, comprising 4,000, will be completed within 18 months, while the remaining 4,000 units will be completed in the second phase, also in 18 months.

The recently announced National Affordable Housing project has set specific price ceilings for different housing units, aiming to make homeownership more accessible to the public.

The prices for various units are as follows.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Studio: $13,800

- One-bedroom: $20,700

- Two-bedroom: $34,500

- Three-bedroom: $42,550

These prices are payable in cedis at the prevailing exchange rate, and developers are prohibited from selling above the agreed price ceiling. However, they have the flexibility to sell units below the set prices.

ADVERTISEMENT
Affordable housing prices
Affordable housing prices Pulse Ghana
Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Menzgold

Menzgold assures to reimburse customers after successful validation exercise

Justice Nene Abayateye Amegatcher and Justice Nii Ashie Kotey

Two Supreme Court judges retire

Accident

A/R: Juaboso MP Kwabena Minta Akandoh involved in a near-fatal accident

John Mahama and Mufti Menk

EX-Prez John Mahama meets with Mufti Menk of Zimbabwe