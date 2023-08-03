Here are the prices of the affordable housing project at Pokuase

The project will be in two phases; the first phase, comprising 4,000, will be completed within 18 months, while the remaining 4,000 units will be completed in the second phase, also in 18 months.

The recently announced National Affordable Housing project has set specific price ceilings for different housing units, aiming to make homeownership more accessible to the public.

The prices for various units are as follows.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Studio: $13,800

- One-bedroom: $20,700

- Two-bedroom: $34,500

- Three-bedroom: $42,550

These prices are payable in cedis at the prevailing exchange rate, and developers are prohibited from selling above the agreed price ceiling. However, they have the flexibility to sell units below the set prices.

ADVERTISEMENT