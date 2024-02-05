The University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani was earmarked in 2019 to be renamed after one figure in the NPP tradition, Kofi Busia.
Here are the universities Nana Addo renamed since 2018
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has pledged to drop the names assigned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to some public universities in the country if he wins the 2024 general elections.
Nana Addo renamed the University for Development Studies (UDS), Wa campus, and named it after SD Dombo (Simon Diedong Dombo), a prominent politician from the United Party tradition. It is now known as the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) in the Upper West Region, and the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) in the Upper East Region.
He also renamed the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to the George Grant University of Mines and Technology in 2018.
In 2021, he named the Tamale UDS named after the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.
In August 2023, he hinted at renaming the University of Ghana, after Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah.
But Mahama criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, accusing them of renaming universities initiated by the NDC government to honor their revered figures.
He raised questions about the NPP's practice of renaming already established universities, especially considering their lack of contribution to constructing new educational institutions.
Speaking to party supporters, chiefs, and students in Zuarungu, Upper East Region, he said the importance of aligning the names of public universities with their core missions.
He advocated for renaming libraries, hostels, and administration blocks after individuals who have made significant contributions.
