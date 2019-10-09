In a BBC documentary named #SexForGrades, two lecturers from the university in Accra were captured. The University of Ghana has since released an official statement to interdict the two lecturers for further investigations.

A part of the statement released read:

"While the University of Ghana believes sexual harassment is fundamentally about exploiting power imbalance and voicelessness, we also understand the harmful impact it has on individuals, families and institutions. It is for this reason that the University has taken steps to encourage students and employees to report any form of sexual harassment and misconduct, and has also instituted measures to punish anyone found guilty of the offence.

"In all instances where the University has been provided with information and/or evidence of sexual harassment or misconduct, our Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee has investigated the matter, interviewed the parties involved, and after making a determination, we have applied the appropriate sanctions as outlined in the policy, including dismissals.

"The University will prosecute the current matter under investigation, in addition to all outstanding cases before the Committee.

"We would like to state emphatically that the University of Ghana does not and will not shield any employee or student found to have engaged in sexual harassment or misconduct. No member of the University is above the law."

If you have any sexual harassment or misconduct complaints, here’s how to report it at the University of Ghana.

Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee

Telephone

0507368053

Email

hearmystory@ug.edu.gh

Confidentiality

The Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee shall maintain confidentiality of all matters reported to it and of the proceedings.

Parties in an investigation, including their representatives, shall be advised that maintaining confidentiality is essential to protect the integrity of the investigation.

