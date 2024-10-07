High Court grants Ama Governor, 8 others GHC 70,000 bail for galamsey protest

The accused persons, as part of the bail conditions, must report to the police once a week and deposit their Ghana cards at the court registry.

The High Court's decision follows an appeal filed against an earlier ruling by a circuit court, which denied bail to the nine individuals, sparking public uproar and demonstrations internally and internationally.

The nine individuals were part of a larger group of 54 protesters arrested during a demonstration organised by the Democracy Hub, aimed at drawing attention to illegal mining and the alleged economic mismanagement by the government. The protests took place on 22nd and 23rd September 2024 at the 37 Intersection in Accra, resulting in a heavy police presence and multiple arrests. After their initial court appearance on 24th September, bail requests were denied, leading to the remand of 39 individuals in both police and prison custody.

Ama Governor and the eight others were among those remanded in custody, with the court scheduling their next appearance for October 8 and 11 2024. Two of the protesters were hospitalised following the incident but were still part of the 39 individuals remanded by the Accra Circuit Court after medical treatment. In total, 54 individuals were arrested during the protests.

The charges brought against the protesters include conspiracy, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, and assault on a public officer. Despite the serious charges, the protesters remain defiant, continuing to stand against illegal mining and the government’s handling of economic issues, which have fuelled public frustration and unrest.



The protests initially started as a peaceful rally but escalated into a tense confrontation with the police. The protesters were escorted to court in a secured bus, handcuffed as they were brought in to face the charges. The Ghana Police Service has stated that the remaining protesters will face court action, with the case being handled by the Office of the Attorney-General.

The situation has drawn significant public attention, as illegal mining, or galamsey, has long been a source of environmental degradation in Ghana, damaging water bodies and farmlands. As public discontent grows, the issue remains a key focal point in the nation’s struggle with both environmental and economic challenges.

