High Court sentences McDan for contempt after allegedly taking land 'forcibly' from owner

According to starrfm.com.gh, the Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court Judge imposed a fine of GHc40,000 McDan as punishment for his offence.

The news website reports that the court directed that GHc15,000 out of the fine should be given to the applicant in the matter, Al-Hassan Iddisah.

Facts of the case as reported by starrfm.com.gh:

On May 20, last year, the applicant filed a contempt application to vindicate the law and its sanctions following the respondent’s forcibly taking over land in dispute.

He accused the Respondent, Daniel McKorley of breaking the law by willfully disrespecting an order of the High Court and thereby bringing the administration of justice into disrepute.

The background of the case according to the Applicant is that his late wife and mother own two contiguous plots of land at East Legon, Accra which they had since 2002 until the Respondent forcibly took over from them.

According to the Applicant, even though the Respondent knows the interest of his family, contrary to the Rules of Court he invoked the jurisdiction of the District Court, Madina by an ex-parte motion to have possession of the lands.

The application, the applicant said was granted and with the assistance of the police, he (Respondent) took possession of the land.

The Applicant said he applied for certiorari to quash the order of the Madina District Court on grounds of “want of jurisdiction, and/or excess of jurisdiction, violation of the rules of natural justice and nullity” and the same was granted by the High Court on June 9, 2020.

The Applicant said that the “record of proceedings Exhibit ‘A’ shows that the Respondent was represented by his lawyer who was in Court on the 9th June 2020.”