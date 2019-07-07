The deceased, suspected to be a Fulani, was one of about six suspected armed robbers who attacked and robbed occupants of four vehicles that plied the road that evening, according to the Daily Graphic newspaper.

The rest of his colleagues fled into the bush when they realised their colleague had been killed, according to the report.

The vehicles were two cargo trucks and two SsangYong mini buses commuting from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to Kajaji in the Bono Region when they were attacked and robbed, the report further noted.

The suspect was shot on the chest, according to the police in the Bono Region investigating the robbery.

The body of the deceased had since been sent to the St Mathias Hospital morgue at Yeji for preservation and autopsy.

Narrating how the incident happened, the Bono Region Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kinsley Oppong, said the police received message there was robbery on the on the Atebubu-Kwame Danso Highway.

According to him, a police patrol team was dispatched to the scene and following a search at the crime scene, they saw a male adult believed to be Fulani aged about 23 years wearing a red T-Shirt over a grey-coloured trousers lying dead in a pool of blood in prone position.