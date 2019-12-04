The armed robbers wielding guns reportedly blocked the highway on the stretch of the road to rob their victims.

The incident, according to reports by Accra-based Starr FM, happened when the robbers shot one person and injuring others with the butt of their guns on the Begoro to Ahomahomasu road.

The robbery gang numbering about seven (7) according to some of the victims and the situation created gridlock and fear and panic.

The occupants were beaten and subjected to inhumane treatments before robbing them of their monies and other personal effects.

"They beat us mercilessly. One of the robbers removed the pant of a woman, used torchlight to search her private part if she was hiding some money having taken GH¢400 from her," a passenger said.

Police Patrol team from Begoro arrived belatedly at the scene after distress calls hence no arrest was made.

The injured are on admission at the Begoro Government Hospital.