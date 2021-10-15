HIV was first discovered among homosexuals - Dr. Okoe Boye reveals

According to him, research indicates that homosexuals are more vulnerable to certain diseases due to the nature of their sexual intercourse.

Speaking on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana, he stated that the first sign of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) was discovered among homosexuals.

"HIV was discovered among same-sex individuals. The first group that started exhibiting very unusual symptoms that physicians saw was from same-sex partners. It was peculiar amongst them and that’s where the research started.

"One of the things that are also identifiable with such a group is mental and psychological illnesses. If you take 100 heterosexuals and 100 same-sex people, the studies show that they (same-sex people) have serious psychological issues," he explained.

He said "Anorectal cancers which is a disease that has got to do with the back of a man, it is very high amongst same-sex relations and we know why. The more you try to access a place not meant for it, the more you open yourself for disease."

Pulse Ghana

"Anytime science proves that there is danger ahead, laws are made to get people out of that danger. What makes a society is a family. Today, people are saying that it's nothing because we assume 98% of the society is heterosexual so it's normal. What if in 50 years' time, the homosexuals become 98% percent and the heterosexuals 2%. It means the human race will go extinct," he noted.

The former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, however, urged Parliament not to hesitate to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 seeks to criminalise Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) activities in the country.

The bill threatens the very existence of LGBTQI people, meaning that they are perpetually put in a position where they are subjected to physical and psychological violence endorsed by the state.

If the bill is passed by parliament, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could either sign it into law or veto it.