Ho court acquits and discharges 21 alleged LGBTQI activists

A statement issued by the police during their arrest said the suspects, drawn from Greater Accra, Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West, Eastern, Northern, and the Volta regions, converged on the Nurses and Midwives Hotel in Ho on Thursday, May 20, 2021, to advocate LGBTQI rights.

The suspects, including 16 females and 5 males, were then remanded into police custody on Friday, 21 May 2021.

Items retrieved from the suspects included materials on LGBTQI+ and transgender activities used during their gathering and their mobile phones, which are in the custody of the police to aid investigations.

According to the police, the program was sponsored by some organizations championing the activities of LGBTQI.