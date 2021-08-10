Ho court acquits and discharges 21 alleged LGBTQI activists

The court dismissed the case because the available evidence before it does not satisfy reasonable standards for prosecution.
A Ho Circuit Court has acquitted and discharged twenty-one people arrested for allegedly propagating homosexuality legalization.
A statement issued by the police during their arrest said the suspects, drawn from Greater Accra, Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West, Eastern, Northern, and the Volta regions, converged on the Nurses and Midwives Hotel in Ho on Thursday, May 20, 2021, to advocate LGBTQI rights.
The suspects, including 16 females and 5 males, were then remanded into police custody on Friday, 21 May 2021.
Items retrieved from the suspects included materials on LGBTQI+ and transgender activities used during their gathering and their mobile phones, which are in the custody of the police to aid investigations.
According to the police, the program was sponsored by some organizations championing the activities of LGBTQI.
They were granted bail of GH¢5,000 with one surety each on 11 June 2021.
