‘Homosexuality is an abomination, we can’t accept it’ – Bagbin tells Australian Gov’t

“We definitely will not want to go to Europe and try to impose on them something like polygamy, we will not do that.”

In recent weeks, the LGBT community in Ghana has increased calls for homosexual activities and same-sex marriages to be legalised.

The community recently opened an office in Accra, which was attended by some ambassadors to Ghana, including the Australia High Commissioner.

The said office has since been closed down by the Ghana Police Service following backlash from the public.