‘Homosexuality is an abomination, we can’t accept it’ – Bagbin tells Australian Gov’t

Mr. Bagbin described Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) activities as an abomination.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has made it clear to the Australia High Commissioner to Ghana that the country cannot condone homosexuality.
Pulse Ghana
Mr. Bagbin described Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) activities as an abomination.
The Speaker made this known when Australia’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, paid him a working visit.
“The issue of the LGBTQI+ that is something that we see as an abomination. It is something that we abhor and therefore we will continue to go according to our culture,” Mr. Bagbin said.
“We definitely will not want to go to Europe and try to impose on them something like polygamy, we will not do that.”
In recent weeks, the LGBT community in Ghana has increased calls for homosexual activities and same-sex marriages to be legalised.
The community recently opened an office in Accra, which was attended by some ambassadors to Ghana, including the Australia High Commissioner.
The said office has since been closed down by the Ghana Police Service following backlash from the public.
Reacting to the strong words from the Speaker, Mr. Andrews said Australia was not trying to promote LGBT activities in Ghana.
“We are not trying to promote or encourage LGBTQI+ in Ghana. We do believe that sometimes culture is going to adapt to change,” he clarified.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh