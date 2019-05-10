He said the ban will be effective for a month and it is expected to end on June 13.

The AMA said all villages and towns under the Ga and Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council must note that the ban affects them too.

Announcing the guidelines under the ban, Nii Ankrah said the noise level of the usual form of worship should be confined to the premises of churches or mosques at the barest limit possible.

He also said Traditional Authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory remarks about the beliefs and practice of one another

"Roadside evangelists and positioning of loudspeakers outside are not permitted during the period of the ban."

Aside identifiable task force consisting of AMA personnel, Police Service and Representative from the Traditional Council with tags no persons should be seen enforcing the abatements of noise in the metropolis.

The one month ban forms part of the customs which precedes the annual Homowo festival of the chiefs and people of Ga Traditional Area.

The period is used to fast and pray for peace, progress and the welfare of the Ga-Dangme people in particular and the country as a whole.