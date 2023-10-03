Booing of Bawumia at Teshie was orchestrated by Ledzokuku NDC MP - Group

"From our investigation, the MP, Hon. Benjamin Ayiku with his constituency NDC chairman organized residents from our neighboring constituency (Krowor) to do this untoward act," the Chairman said.

The NPP Chairman clarified for the public that Vice President Bawumia was received with enthusiasm during the commissioning of the Sports Complex.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Ayensu says the people of Teshie greeted him warmly, creating an atmosphere charged with the spirit of possibility and adding to the constituency's history.

In videos seen on social media, a section of the constituents at the event was heard chanting in an expression of disapproval for Dr. Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo.