House of Chiefs president rejects mining ban calls, says youth will be jobless

His comments come amid growing public pressure on the government to address the environmental devastation caused by illegal mining, known as "galamsey", which continues to degrade water bodies and ecosystems. Several prominent groups, including the Ghana Medical Association and Organised Labour, have called on President Akufo-Addo to impose a ban on small-scale mining or declare a state of emergency.

While Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II acknowledged the severe impact of illegal mining, he emphasised the economic importance of the industry. He suggested that rather than halting mining activities, the country should focus on better regulation, highlighting that Ghana's Minerals Commission is already responsible for overseeing mining operations.

“I have always been against galamsey and will continue to fight it, but that doesn’t mean mining should be banned altogether. Gold belongs to us, and we must ensure it is mined using proper methods. The Minerals Commission is there to regulate these activities,” he said, as reported by CitiNewsroom.com.

He also warned of the potential social consequences of a blanket ban, particularly in relation to unemployment. “We urge those calling for a state of emergency or a mining ban to consider the economic benefits. If mining is stopped, many young people will lose their jobs,” he cautioned.

The chief further reiterated his commitment to sustainable mining, stating, “We will continue mining, but it will be done in a responsible manner.”

Supporting the chief’s position, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdullai Jinapor, stressed the government’s dedication to the fight against illegal mining. He acknowledged the challenges posed by certain “selfish actors” but affirmed the government’s determination to protect the environment and natural resources.

“While we’ve taken several steps to address the issue, there are still individuals driven by personal gain who are harming our water bodies and forests. We recognise the financial incentives involved, but we remain committed to protecting our natural heritage,” Jinapor affirmed. He also welcomed the contributions of various stakeholders in finding a lasting solution to illegal mining.

