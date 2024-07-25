How 2 government officials narrowly escape death after robbery attack

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, between 4:30 and 5:00 PM.

According to Bediako, the robbers, about five in number, were targeting market women and traders traveling from Drobo and Sampa to Berekum and Sunyani near the Fetentaa Refugee Camp in the Berekum West District.

"They just appeared from the shoulder of the stretch, fired gunshots sporadically and signalling us to stop. They even hit and broke my windscreen with lumber, however, we managed to speed off from the terrible scene," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bediako added that in the process of the attack, his colleague DCE’s vehicle engine broke down but thankfully, they were all able to escape unhurt.

"We quickly rang the police and signalled all the vehicles which were coming from the opposite directions. Sensing danger, the robbers fled into the bush," he noted in an interview with the GNA.

Pulse Ghana

This incident comes on the heels of the arrest of three suspects by the Bono Regional Police Command, linked to an armed robbery that resulted in the death of a University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) student.

On April 16, 2024, a group of UENR students was attacked near Boffourkrom in the Sunyani West Municipality while returning from a field trip to the Bui Power Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The robbers shot and killed one student, Abdul Aziz Issah, and injured six others.

Following the robbery, one suspect was arrested immediately.