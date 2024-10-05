'How much time?'- UTAG doubts Akufo-Addo’s assurance on galamsey action

Pulse Ghana

However, speaking on Joy FM on Friday, 4 October 2024, the UTAG President expressed little confidence in the President’s statement to address the menace.

“How much time is more time?”

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that their demands could be met within a day or two and sought clarity on the timeframe the President was referring to.

“What we are asking for can be done in a day or two. So if he is asking for more time we need to know how much time he is looking for,” Prof. Akudugu stated

Pulse Ghana

The unions have made it clear that they intend to proceed with the strike on October 10, 2024, if their demands are not met. They argue that the government’s inaction on the issue of illegal mining has led to severe environmental degradation and has adversely affected the livelihoods of many communities.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The planned strike is seen as a last resort to compel the government to take decisive action against galamsey.

Meanwhile, there are ongoing protests in the capital against illegal mining. Citizens, environmental activists, and various organisations have been staging demonstrations to raise awareness about the devastating impact of galamsey on the environment. One of which is dubbed #StopTheGalamsey Protests.