'How much time?'- UTAG doubts Akufo-Addo’s assurance on galamsey action

President Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 3 October 2024, in a closed-door meeting with labour unions, urged them to reconsider their decision to start a strike action on October 10, 2024 as part of the calls to get the government to take action against illegal mining, also known as galamsey. The president gave them an assurance that he will address the environmental degradation caused as a result of galamsey activities.
The National President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof. Mamudu A. Akudugu, has expressed a lack of conviction over President Akufo-Addo’s request for more time from organised labour concerning the issue of illegal mining.
Recommended articles
However, speaking on Joy FM on Friday, 4 October 2024, the UTAG President expressed little confidence in the President’s statement to address the menace.
“How much time is more time?”
He emphasised that their demands could be met within a day or two and sought clarity on the timeframe the President was referring to.
“What we are asking for can be done in a day or two. So if he is asking for more time we need to know how much time he is looking for,” Prof. Akudugu stated
The unions have made it clear that they intend to proceed with the strike on October 10, 2024, if their demands are not met. They argue that the government’s inaction on the issue of illegal mining has led to severe environmental degradation and has adversely affected the livelihoods of many communities.
The planned strike is seen as a last resort to compel the government to take decisive action against galamsey.
Meanwhile, there are ongoing protests in the capital against illegal mining. Citizens, environmental activists, and various organisations have been staging demonstrations to raise awareness about the devastating impact of galamsey on the environment. One of which is dubbed #StopTheGalamsey Protests.
These protests aim to pressure the government into implementing stricter regulations, enforcement measures to combat illegal mining activities, and take action to restore the environment from its degraded state.