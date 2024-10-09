How Organised Labour's disunity was exposed before galamsey strike suspension

In the lead-up to this announcement, significant protests against illegal mining took place in September and October 2024. The Coalition for the Protection of the Environment organised demonstrations in September to highlight the harmful effects of illegal mining on communities, urging the government to adopt stricter regulations. Subsequently, a youth-led #StopGalamsey protest in Accra called for government accountability and action against illegal mining. This protest escalated, resulting in the arrests of 53 participants, who were released on bail earlier this week after a three-day dual-purpose strike featuring the hashtags #StopGalamsey and #FreeTheCitizens, aimed at advocating for the release of those detained. These events underscored the frustration with the government’s inaction on illegal mining and set the stage for the impending strike by Organised Labour.

However, several organisations within Organised Labour are now publicly retracting their support for the strike. The Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana Medical Association (GMA), and Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) have all voiced opposition to the planned action. The GHS has cautioned its employees against participating in the strike, emphasising the critical importance of maintaining essential health services amidst ongoing public health challenges.

Likewise, the GMA has raised concerns about the potential repercussions of the strike on healthcare delivery, urging professionals to prioritise patient care and uphold their commitments. While the GRNMA expresses solidarity with the fight against illegal mining, it has advised its members to focus on their responsibilities, stressing that disruptions in nursing and midwifery services could negatively impact healthcare facilities. Collectively, these organisations advocate for continued service delivery and constructive dialogue rather than disruption, emphasising the necessity of stability in essential sectors while addressing the broader issues surrounding illegal mining.

Earlier yesterday, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, Managing Director of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) Distilleries, issued a stern warning to staff against joining the planned strike action by Organised Labour. He threatened dismissal for any worker who defied his directive, asserting that the fight against galamsey should remain a national issue. "I hope the people of GIHOC are listening. If you choose not to come to work, and if you strike as a GIHOC worker, I will terminate your employment. This is a national concern, and it should be treated as such, not just a GIHOC issue," he stated.

Similarly, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has issued a strict warning to its staff, stating that any employee who participates in the strike risks immediate dismissal. Board Chairman Isaac Amoo emphasised GMET's essential role in the country, declaring: "GMET is part of the essential services in this country. On behalf of the board and leadership of this agency, I announce that GMET does not approve of any of its workers joining the nationwide strike. Any worker who flouts this directive will be deemed to have terminated their appointment if they join the strike. If you do not report to work tomorrow, do not return here; your employment will be terminated."

Following the lack of unity within Organised Labour, it has finally announced the suspension of the intended nationwide strike, citing steps that the government has taken to address some of their demands.