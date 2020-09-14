If you are part of this selected few, then you have very little to worry about when you are searching for a job.

Of course, your qualification matters, but many people have in recent years lost job opportunities not because they are unqualified, but because their CVs just couldn’t cut it.

Now, the thing is, no employer knows you personally. And inasmuch as you may think you are qualified, your CV needs to do the talking for you.

READ ALSO: Here are the top 10 universities in Ghana

Not everyone knows how to write a CV

Perhaps you might be able to defend yourself better when called for an interview but, still, it is your CV that will get you to that table.

If your prospective employer doesn’t find your CV captivating enough, he or she is likely not to even call you for a follow-up interview.

So you see why a CV is very much as important as your qualification? If you do not know how to write a CV, though, then this article is for you.

Here are the steps on how to write CV that will get interviewers calling your phone all day:

Name and contact details

A CV must be captivating when you write it

Your CV should have your full name positioned at the top, alongside your professional title.

Never make the mistake of titling it ‘CV’ at the top. Just put your full name and your professional title there.

Your contact details then follow. And these include email address, phone number(s), town and address of residence.

Some people usually add their dates of birth (age) and marital status, but that is not always necessary.

Personal profile

A personal profile is key when writing a CV

This part is often left out by many people. A personal profile is simply a statement detailing your professional profile and career objective.

It’s just an overview which must answer the questions: who are you, what you can offer the company and what your career goals are.

Your personal profile must be succinct and it should come just underneath your name and contact details. Make it short, but try to highlight your specific qualities.

Employment history

This is how your employment details should be written on a CV

This section requires that you outline your previous jobs and the experience you’ve acquired over the years.

Mind you, your recent role is what your employer is most interested in but don’t forget to list other experiences in a chronological order.

For every position you’ve ever occupied, state the name of the employer, job title, the period you worked there and a summary of the role your occupied.

It’s preferable to use a bullet point to list your key responsibilities, skills and achievements.

Education and qualification

Make sure you state your most recent educational qualification

Again you can use a bullet point to list your education and qualifications in a chronological order. That is, the schools you attended and the years you did so.

Also, make sure to state your most recent educational qualification, like degree, masters, etc.

Additional information

Give more details about your skills and abilities

The above are the most important aspects of a CV, however, to make it more interesting you can add some more information.

You can decide to highlight a bit more on the key skills you listed under your personal profile to show your employer how qualified you are for the job.

You can give details of at least five of your abilities and skills. You can also decide to add some of your hobbies and interests.

References

Don't forget your references when writing a CV

Adding references to your CV make it rich and shows the employer that you are really worth the salt.

Add as many references as possible but make sure they are people who will readily stand up for you when your employer eventually calls to ask for their opinions.

Formatting

Also mind your font style when writing a CV

Finally, make sure you’ve proofread your CV and there are no spelling or grammatical errors. Check the length of the CV as well. A standard CV shouldn’t be more than two pages.

Also check your headings and sub-headings to make sure they are written in big, bold and in a font like Calibri or Arial.