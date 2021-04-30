RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Humanitarian Awards Global unveils nominees for 2021

Kojo Emmanuel

The second edition of Humanitarian Awards Global has unveiled the nominees for the 2021 award scheme.

This is to recognise nominees who will be honoured and celebrated through their incredible contributions of time, resources, leadership, and financial support made in inspiring generosity and giving hope to humanity.

The Award dubbed "Celebrating Change Makers" believes that putting the spotlight on the individuals and organizations will not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving them a voice and opportunities while they continue to build a positive change in the world.

The award will honour the most celebrated and recognised volunteer leaders, NGOS, donors, organisations, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals in advancing the important work of charities day.

It also reflects humanitarian deeds as part of the solutions as communities and nations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild their societies.

The Awards event will be held on September 4, 2021, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Kojo Emmanuel

