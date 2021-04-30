Humanitarian Awards Global unveils nominees for 2021

The Award dubbed "Celebrating Change Makers" believes that putting the spotlight on the individuals and organizations will not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving them a voice and opportunities while they continue to build a positive change in the world.

The award will honour the most celebrated and recognised volunteer leaders, NGOS, donors, organisations, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals in advancing the important work of charities day.

It also reflects humanitarian deeds as part of the solutions as communities and nations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild their societies.