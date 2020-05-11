According to the NDC scribe, the extension is good for the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

In his 9th address to the country yesterday, Nana Akufo-Addo said: "Tonight, I have come into your homes to announce that the ban on public gatherings, as set out in Executive Instrument 34, has been extended, also to the end of the month i.e., 31st May".

“So, during this period, there will continue to be a ban on public gatherings such as holding of conferences, workshops, parties, night clubs, drinking spots, festivals, political rallies, religious activities, sporting events.

“All educational facilities private and public, continue to remain closed.

President Akufo-Addo

“There is still a ban on funerals other than private burials with not more than 25 persons.

“It is noteworthy that the police are arresting and prosecution persons irrespective of their status in society who flout these regulations,”

Commenting on this directive, Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito said on Accra based Neat FM that: "it is a good decision” and “I agree with the President for not lifting the ban on public gatherings.”

Ghana's COVID-19 cases has risen to 4700 with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths.