I always pray for forgiveness for National Cathedral critics - Chairman of Board of Trustees

In an interview on Accra Asempa FM, he said the critics do not understand fully what the project signifies.

“We don’t have to speak against our leaders or insult them because we don’t agree with them on something. So I always pray that God forgives the critics of the National Cathedral,” he said.

We must eschew politics in the discussion of the National Cathedral. We are too partisan in our lives as a people,” he cautioned.

Apostle Onyinah expressed optimism the naysayers and critics will admit their fault once the construction is done and even apologise.

Meanwhile, he has urged Ghanaians and the Christian fraternity to be supportive in every way they can to ensure the success of the Cathedral.

“One million Christians or Ghanaians can help us build the National Cathedral and we would do monthly accounts of all our activities, so we should be patient for what the outcome will be,” he appealed.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to come together and build the Cathedral.

Speaking at the Adabraka Official Town branch of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Sunday, August 22, 2021, Bawumia underscored the importance of the Cathedral, and urged all to help build it "for Ghana and for the glory of God."