I am the most hardworking Vice President since independence — Bawumia claims

Addressing delegates in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia said he said he's the best to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, his track record makes him the best to lead the NPP adding that among all the ten flagbearer aspirants, he's defended the NPP and remains the most feared candidate and has become a nightmare for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"I have been a hardworking Vice President, and everybody can attest to that fact. You all know that since Kwame Nkrumah’s time as President, you know we have not had any hardworking veep like myself, so I have political experience.

"Looking at all the 10 aspirants, I have defended the party and I remain the most feared candidate amongst all. I have become a nightmare for the NDC and their candidate," he said.

He has urged his supporters not to respond to any attacks against him.

He stressed the importance of a clean and respectful campaign as the NPP goes to the polls to elect a flagbearer.

Dr. Bawumia is seeking to be the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls.

The NPP stalwarts contesting the flagbearer are the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh; former Railways and Development Minister, Joe Ghartey and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

