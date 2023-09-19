Watch: I believe more in people around me than the Bible – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

“The spirit is in the living, the human body. I believe in my children, I believe in the people around me, I believe in Abeiku,” the pastor said.

“If someone wakes up and tells me they had a dream about me that I was engaged in an accident, I'd be very careful that day than any revelation from the Bible.”

When questioned about the denomination to which his church belongs, Kyiri Abosom revealed that he identifies as a unique kind of pastor, incorporating elements from various Christian denominations.

"I am a special kind of pastor. I am Pentecostal, Apostolic, all combined. I don't align with any particular denomination. There's no pastor in Ghana who is a friend of mine; I am on my own," he asserted.

Kyiri Abosom, who is also the founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), emphasized his belief in a living God that transcends the Bible's teachings.

"We believe that you come to live life and then pass on. If you lead a virtuous life, you will have a long and prosperous life. Conversely, if you do not live righteously, your life will not end well. Your own hell is on this earth; you will suffer," he added.

