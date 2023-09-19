According to the Minister for Works and Housing, it is not true that a property he owns in Adenta belongs to a friend of Kennedy Agyapong.
I bought my house at Adenta – Asenso-Boakye replies Ken Agyapong
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye has responded to attacks by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on some properties he has acquired while serving in government.
Mr Asenso-Boakye said his colleague MP has no scintilla of evidence in all the allegations he has levelled against him.
For instance, he dismissed the recent allegation by Ken Agyapong that he, Mr Asenso-Boakye, stayed together with a friend at Adenta.
“I bought that property at Adenta my own self,” he clarified on Kumasi-based Kessben FM on Tuesday, September 19.
“It was a property I was living in myself but the way he put it, it was as if I was cohabiting with his friend, in a way that was to embarrass me.
“It is not true it was my own property,” he stressed, disclosing how he used incomes from his work home and abroad to purchase the property.
“Even if I am living in the property with his friend, is this something you will insult somebody with?” he asked in Twi.
In his address to hundreds of supporters on Saturday, September 16 after his unity walk dubbed ‘Showdown Unity Walk’, Mr Agyapong took a swipe at the Bantama MP, albeit not mentioning his name, for canvassing for votes for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
