I built a house from betting, it is not for lazy people – Avid bettor LilMoGh disagrees

In an interview on Citi TV, LilMoGh expressed his disagreement with the newly imposed 10% tax on betting and lottery winnings. He revealed that he used his betting earnings to construct his own house, emphasizing the hard work and determination that went into achieving this accomplishment.

He pointed out, "I have an office in my house that I built from betting, and I come here to do my analyses. I have to put pen to paper because, at the end of the day, people are waiting for me to give them winning odds so they can make money. So you can't say that's a lazy job because I work 24/7."

LilMoGh also shared that he often receives calls from eager young individuals seeking to win odds, and he has ambitious plans to create job opportunities for unemployed youth. He intends to establish a company by the end of 2023 to employ many young people seeking opportunities.

He emphasized his commitment to hard work and the potential for betting to be a source of livelihood for those who approach it diligently.