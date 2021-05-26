RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I can't even kill a fowl; Ghanaians are stupid - Man fingered in Ahmed Suale's murder speaks

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The man accused by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong of killing investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale has denied the allegations.

Harris Ansu Gyeabour and Kennedy Agyapong
Harris Ansu Gyeabour and Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

The man, Harris Ansu Gyeabour, whose name and photo have been shared on social media said he can't even kill a fowl let alone kill a human being.

Recommended articles

The man in a Facebook video post said he is an oil and gas trader.

According to him, "All those who know me know that I can’t even kill a fowl. Ahmed Suale? I don't know him [he said in Akan]. I trade oil and gas. I am an oil and gas trader. I have nothing like no relationship with any media because oil and gas is not the tomato that we advertise. We don't even advertise. I don't know who Ahmed is. I don't know whoever the f*ck is. I don't care."

"My picture is all over the place that I killed [Ahmed Suale].

"What if the family of Ahmed [Hussein-Suale] meets me somewhere and they stab me. What will happen? What have you achieved? I have three children. Is it not stupid?" he asked.

Harris Ansu Gyeabour stated that Ghanaians are "wicked and stupid" for believing and taking excitement in sharing comments made by Kennedy Agyapong.

He added: "In Africa, the most wicked bunch is Ghanaians. I have traveled all over and am saying the most wicked bunch is Ghanaians. We are interested in the downfall of our brothers rather than what will uplift us. when the issue of me being wanted last year broke up, people were asking how I made all my money. Stupid people. Very quick to destroy. There are other Ansu All those media houses we are coming after you. All those people who are sharing it, the cybercrime unit are monitoring Facebook and all platforms and I hope nobody will come and tell me stupid stuff that 'fama nyame'."

Background

Kennedy Agyapong has revealed the name of the alleged killer of an investigative journalist and a former member of the Tiger Eye team, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

In a recent interview with Adinkra TV in New York, the business mogul said the police in Ghana exonerated him and told him the name of the alleged killer.

Speaking in Twi, the legislator mentioned the name of one Ansu Gyaebour, a resident of Kumasi, as the killer of the late journalist.

"He is in Kumasi. His name is Ansu Gyeabour. It is the same police who revealed his name to me and showed me a picture of him," Agyapong told New York-based Adinkra TV in an interview.

"He killed Ahmed Suale," he insisted, adding: "It's been over a year now since the police disclosed that information to me, and my name is out there."

"He is a tall guy," he noted.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Video: Kennedy Agyapong names alleged killer of Ahmed Suale

Kennedy Agyapong

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan