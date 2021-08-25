He stated in the letter that the annual salary of Ghc55, 104.05 (USD 760.00 per month) is not comparable to a monthly basic salary of a Lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe (ZWL 1, 293, 708.00 per annum: USD 1.283 per month).

“Please note that I am currently in the Senior Lecturer grade (ZWL 1, 561 248.00 per annum; USD 1.500 per month) at the University of Zimbabwe by virtue of having a doctorate degree specialising in Physiotherapy, 35 publications, 2 awarded grant projects and 7 years of satisfactory teaching, industrialisation, innovation and research experience. It is for this economical reason alone that I decline the offer of employment at KNUST and will want to explore other opportunities.”

"I decline the offer; I'm a senior lecturer" - Zimbabwean lecturer rejects KNUST job over low salary

Dr. Matthew Chiwaridzo’s rejection of the job offer only underscores the cry by the University Teachers Association of Ghana that the condition f service f its members is nothing t write home about.

The association just called off a two-week strike last week over poor conditions of service and the failure of the government to resolve long-standing grievances.

According to a 2012 condition of service which the government has failed to implement, the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer must be at $2,084.42 instead of the current $997.84.