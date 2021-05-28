I don’t believe the story – Education Minister jabs Joy FM over Free SHS challenges

Some parents who called into Tuesday’s edition of the Super Morning show said they preferred paying school fees to having their children continue under the free SHS programme.

Others also complained about some lapses, including spending hefty amounts for their kids to attend extra classes.

Pulse Ghana

Another parent also raised concerns over the quality of food, accommodation, and tuition provided to their wards.

However, reacting to this, the Education Minister described such reports as one-sided and not factual.

Speaking on Thursday’s edition of Good Evening Ghana, Dr. Adutwum said the Ministry and the Ghana Education Service (GES) weren’t given the chance to respond to the allegations made.

“We attempted through so many means to respond, for them to bring us on, and they said no. They run this [story] three continuous days without giving us the opportunity to respond to the good people of Ghana,” he said.

Responding to a student named Ewurama, who told Joy FM that she sits on a broken chair in school, the Minister said he trusts the various headmasters to cater for the needs of students adding: “I doubt if that girl is truly a student of any secondary school in Ghana.”