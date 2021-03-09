Whilst acknowledging dignitaries present after the swearing-in ceremony of Nana Addo on January 7th, the speaker mentioned one 'Ramatu Bawumia' as the spouse of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

What appeared to be a mistake stirred controversy on social media with allegations that the vice president has another wife named Ramatu.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and wife

At the back of this, some NDC MPs in the chamber of parliament today after Nana Addo's State of the Nation Adresss started chanting ''we want Ramatu" after the speaker acknowledge the presence of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia.

Responding to the chant of the minority MPs, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin said "I don’t know which of your girlfriends is called Ramatu".

Nana Addo and Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia

Meanwhile at today's address, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the National ID Card numbers will now be used as Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) numbers.

According to him, the government has enrolled 15.5 million people onto the National ID card system known as the Ghana card and promised to complete the process this year.

The identification number replaces the TIN number with effect from April 1, 2021.