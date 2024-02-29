I don't like the Ghana I'm leaving behind - Nunoo-Mensah cries about economic hardship

"Let's look at the nations that have experienced coup d’états in recent times in the ECOWAS sub-region, let's look at ourselves. We have to be honest with ourselves," he emphasized.

Nunoo-Mensah expressed deep concerns over the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government's apparent disregard for the economic challenges faced by ordinary Ghanaians. He criticized the lack of acknowledgement from leaders, stating, "Today in Ghana, we are facing serious economic and social problems; very serious ones but our governments are behaving as if there is no problem."

The former Chief of Staff also expressed disappointment in the President's recent State of the Nation Address, noting the absence of concrete plans to address economic issues. He highlighted the rising cost of local food as a significant concern and warned of an imminent food crisis if left unaddressed.

Nunoo-Mensah stressed the importance of involving senior citizens in finding lasting solutions to Ghana's socioeconomic challenges. He urged a departure from partisan politics, emphasizing the need for a unified approach to tackle the country's issues.

Reflecting on his advanced age, he stressed the urgency of finding solutions to Ghana's political and socioeconomic challenges. "At the age of 80 getting to 88, I don’t have too much time to live. I don’t like the Ghana I am leaving behind. We are looking for answers to our political, and socioeconomic problems," he remarked.