I don't regret burning galamsey excavators – Abu Jinapor

There have been public concerns on the destruction of the equipment, especially excavators with some suggesting that they should rather be seized and allow the court processes to determine what should be done with them.

Some suggested that many politicians were the ones behind illegal mining and hence the fight may fail again.

Abu Jinapor speaking on Joy News on the burning of excavators said "First of all, I don’t regret any of it at all. I am not too sure we are in the realm of regretting or not regretting. I’m not also too sure we are in the realm of high-handedness or not. It is just a question of the state and its government, enforcing the laws of our country to preserve the environment.

"The President set the pace and I relied on his reasoning heavily. The legal reasoning the president gave is sound and totally tenable and I did give a thorough legal justification for the action of the government in this respect."

He added: "The constitution is clear that the state has a duty to preserve the environment of our country for posterity."

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo endorsed the destruction of excavators being used for galamsey.