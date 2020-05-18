He had disclosed that the intransigence of the EC to compile a new voters register can plunge the country into chaos.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Programme, Osahene Boakye Gyan claimed the EC, having a desire to rig the 2020 elections with the tacit assistance of the ruling NPP, is hell-bent on having a new register.

"...it is political motivation that led to the dismissal of Madam Jean Mensah as the EC Chairperson by the current administration. They want to beef up the numbers so they can win simply because they don't have confidence in their winning numbers, otherwise, they won't tamper with it...But more importantly...post-independence Africa, all crises and civil wars have been on the back of disputed electoral results. What they are doing now, they are driving us into a civil war and if they want it, they will get it," he screamed.

However, these comments have landed him in trouble as he was invited by the Criminal Investigations Department.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

Meanwhile, Osahene clarified that he was invited by the CID to Accra to answer questions in relation to the matter, but declined the invitation and rather requested to host the security officials in his home as a result of his old age.

“Look, if you’re cautioning a child, who does not understand what’s between hot and cold water and he’s moving towards the hot water,…hey don’t do it! Have you committed any crime? You’re warning the Child about the consequences of something he doesn’t know that would affect you and the parent equally” he explained in an interview with Anopa Kasapa Morning Show host Kweku Owusu Adjei on Kasapa 102.5 FM.