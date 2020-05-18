He said contrary to the allegations of rigging leveled against the commission, the electoral management body has no power to determine which political party will win the election.

"When I hear some statements from political parties trying to paint the picture that the EC is favouring a particular party so that the party can win an election, I ask myself how that is even possible when the entire process of election is so transparent to the public," Kofi Akpaloo said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He assured Ghanaians of the Commission’s neutrality, and that it would continue to be transparent in the execution of its constitutional mandate.

The controversial politician stated that the existing voters' register is full of inconsistencies and errors, for which reason there is the urgent need to get a new electoral roll so that the upcoming elections would be successful.