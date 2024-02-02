I hate gays with a passion – Maurice Ampaw

Speaking in an interview on Kasapa FM, Ampaw said that he has slept with over 100 women and has fathered at least 5 kinds which shows that he can never be gay.

“I hate them with passion. Although NDC members have labeled me as gay… If you look at lawyer Maurice Ampaw, how can I be gay, the number of women I have slept with in this country.

“Number two, I have given to 5 or 6 children. Just last two weeks, I sent my first set of twins to a beautiful woman in Offinso for her to care for them… my wife has given birth to another set of twins,” he said in Twi.

The private legal practitioner added, “I’m an animal. I love women, not men”.

Relatedly, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has disclosed that the anti-LGBTQI bill will be passed in Easter.

During an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, George revealed that the bill, currently undergoing amendments with input from various stakeholders, is nearing the end of the consideration process.

"They are nearly 60% through the consideration process. Hopefully, after another two weeks of parliamentary work upon resumption, the consideration phase should be completed. The third reading is essentially a procedural step; the bill is read, and then it is passed," George explained.

George, the primary advocate for the proposed legislation, stated, "In fact, during the first session of the upcoming meeting, scheduled to run from the 6th of February to the end of March or early April, we believe that we should pass the bill before Easter. I think it is something we should give as an Easter gift from Parliament to the nation. So we would strive to work with the speaker and the committee chair."

