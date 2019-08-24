Mr Rawlings, however, underscored the need for the Attorney General's office and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to collaborate to root out corruption.

Mr Rawlings spoke to the media after casting his vote at National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Klottey Korle Constituency on Saturday.

"No I haven't, I haven't heard about it," he said in response to a question if he has seen the documentary.

"I am not keeping abreast of some of these events but I'll and when I do, you can come back and...," he said.

"We must continue the fight against corruption, it's destroyed too much and we cannot afford to allow it to continue."

On Wednesday, August 21, investigative journalist Manasseh Awuni Azure broadcast his latest documentary titled: “Selling of Government Contracts”, which among other things, impugn that the PPA Boss, Mr AB Adjei has established his own company called Talent Discovery Limited that won many government contracts through restricted tendering.

Following the airing of the documentary, President Nana Akufo-Addo suspended Mr. Adjei and tasked Commission Human Rights And Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Office of the Special Prosecutor to further investigate the allegations.